Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-07
Written by Playlist Robot on December 7, 2023
- Toni Lynn Washington – Three Can Play The Game
- Jo Fabro – Paper Boy
- Zkye – No Cure For Love
- Therese Willis – Show me The Way Home
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- Rissi Palmer – Speak On It
- Liza Ohlback – Talk To Me Child
- Shirley Scott & the Soul Saxes – It’s Your Thing
- Diane Blue All Star Band – I’m Gonna Get You Back
- Bettye Lavette – Mess About It
- Kate Lush – Your Or My Way
- Alisha’s Quartet – Heading Home