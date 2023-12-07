Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-07

Written by on December 7, 2023

  1. Toni Lynn Washington – Three Can Play The Game
  2. Jo Fabro – Paper Boy
  3. Zkye – No Cure For Love
  4. Therese Willis – Show me The Way Home
  5. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  6. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  7. Rissi Palmer – Speak On It
  8. Liza Ohlback – Talk To Me Child
  9. Shirley Scott & the Soul Saxes – It’s Your Thing
  10. Diane Blue All Star Band – I’m Gonna Get You Back
  11. Bettye Lavette – Mess About It
  12. Kate Lush – Your Or My Way
  13. Alisha’s Quartet – Heading Home
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-07

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2023-12-07

Current track

Title

Artist