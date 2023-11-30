Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2023

  1. The Count Basie Orchestra – Let’s have A Good Time feat. Mr Sipp
  2. Lilly Martin – One More Mile
  3. Jade MacCrae – Up Above Your Head
  4. Basement Jaxx – Do Your Thing
  5. Incognito – The Lowrider
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Simon Possington & Cheese Toastie
  7. Slowmango – Ginger
  8. Kelly Huff – Straight No Chaser
  9. John Mayall with Billy Preston – Along For The Ride
  10. Key Grip – Just Can’t Say
  11. Joe Bonamassa – Hope you Realise It (Goodbye Again)
  12. Barney McClure Trio – Blues In Da Groove
