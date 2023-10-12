Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2023

  1. Clayton Doley – Optimistic
  2. Pacey, King & Doley – Actions Speak Louder Than Words
  3. Mahalia Barnes & the Soul Mates – You Gotta Believe
  4. Therese Willis – Mountain of Love
  5. The CB3 – Raw feat Audrey Powne
  6. Local Man – So They Say
  7. The Johnny Rocco band – Funky Max
  8. Souzi D Wilson & The Cool Mints – What Is Your Vision?
  9. Dave Brewer – Night Walkin’
  10. Lachy Doley – Get Out Your Ear’s Way feat. Bootsy Collins
  11. Dukesy & the Hazzards – Running Outa time
  12. Teim Rollinson – Gravity Waves
  13. The Guitar Organ Drums Trio – Briar Patch
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-10-12

Current track

Title

Artist