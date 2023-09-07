Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-09-07

Written by on September 7, 2023

  1. Dashawn Hickman/Charlie Hunter – Shout
  2. Mavis Staples with the North Mississippi AllStars – Wish I had Answered
  3. Dab Callahan – Anytime You Want
  4. Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – Love You Right
  5. Clayton Doley – We’re Still Changing
  6. The CB3 – Teacups and Candy
  7. Corey Henry – Round ‘n Round
  8. Nolan Bradbury – Soho Strut
  9. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Ain’t Nothing For Certain
  10. Johnny Rawls – Tell Me The Truth
  11. Justine Blue – No Filter
  12. Ed Cherry – Let The Music Take Your Mind
