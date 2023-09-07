Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-09-07
Written by Playlist Robot on September 7, 2023
- Dashawn Hickman/Charlie Hunter – Shout
- Mavis Staples with the North Mississippi AllStars – Wish I had Answered
- Dab Callahan – Anytime You Want
- Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – Love You Right
- Clayton Doley – We’re Still Changing
- The CB3 – Teacups and Candy
- Corey Henry – Round ‘n Round
- Nolan Bradbury – Soho Strut
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Ain’t Nothing For Certain
- Johnny Rawls – Tell Me The Truth
- Justine Blue – No Filter
- Ed Cherry – Let The Music Take Your Mind