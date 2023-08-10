Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-08-10
- Ivan Neville – Greatest Place On Earth
- Blues Recluse – Prove it Up
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Eieio
- Robert Cray Band – Accross the Line
- Memphis All Stars – Drive My Car
- The Grooveliner – Diggin’ On You
- Jack McDuff/Kenny Burrell – Greaze Monkey
- Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – All Set Al?
- The Honey Badgers – Gonna Light a Cigarette
- Jon T Bone Taylor with Deitra Farr – Just Like a Fish
- Leo Sidran – When the Mask Comes Off
- Medeski Martin & Wood – Sham Time