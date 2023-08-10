Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-08-10

August 10, 2023

  1. Ivan Neville – Greatest Place On Earth
  2. Blues Recluse – Prove it Up
  3. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Eieio
  4. Robert Cray Band – Accross the Line
  5. Memphis All Stars – Drive My Car
  6. The Grooveliner – Diggin’ On You
  7. Jack McDuff/Kenny Burrell – Greaze Monkey
  8. Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – All Set Al?
  9. The Honey Badgers – Gonna Light a Cigarette
  10. Jon T Bone Taylor with Deitra Farr – Just Like a Fish
  11. Leo Sidran – When the Mask Comes Off
  12. Medeski Martin & Wood – Sham Time
