Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-08-03

  1. Jay Douglas – Don’t You Know
  2. Phantom Blues Band – Get Involved
  3. Stef Rosen – Introducing The Fuzznotes
  4. Machine – Lock Your Door
  5. Kings & Associates – The Feeling
  6. Jen Mize & the Rough ‘n Tumble – At The Back of The House
  7. Will Blades, Charlie Hunter, George Sluppick – Girl You Need A Change of Mind
  8. Lonnie Smith – Think
  9. Hip Mama – City Lights
  10. Willie Pooch – The Willie Rap
  11. The Hudson River Rats – Soul to Soul
  12. Eric Alexander – Cede’s Shack
