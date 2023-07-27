Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-07-27
Written by Playlist Robot on July 27, 2023
- Clayton Doley – Scorched Earth
- Albert Calvo & Friends – Pick Up the Pieces
- Ray Beadle – Bound To Get The Blues
- The Hiptones – Crescent Moon
- The Transatlantics – Big Chief
- Rumbo – Wild Onion
- Deode – Duo Of Old
- Blind Freddy – Cleaning Woman
- Liza Ohlback – Because of You
- Double Wammy – Potential Baby
- Dodge – It’s Your Thing
- ATM15 – Ten Four Rubber Ducky
- Deep Street Soul with Kylie Auldist – Love On Tap
- The Ben Todd Band – What’s Up?