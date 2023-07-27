Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2023

  1. Clayton Doley – Scorched Earth
  2. Albert Calvo & Friends – Pick Up the Pieces
  3. Ray Beadle – Bound To Get The Blues
  4. The Hiptones – Crescent Moon
  5. The Transatlantics – Big Chief
  6. Rumbo – Wild Onion
  7. Deode – Duo Of Old
  8. Blind Freddy – Cleaning Woman
  9. Liza Ohlback – Because of You
  10. Double Wammy – Potential Baby
  11. Dodge – It’s Your Thing
  12. ATM15 – Ten Four Rubber Ducky
  13. Deep Street Soul with Kylie Auldist – Love On Tap
  14. The Ben Todd Band – What’s Up?
