Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-07-06
Written by Playlist Robot on July 6, 2023
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Jump Down American Queen
- The Fog Blues & Brass Band – Seven Year itch
- The Durham Project – Ther’s a Riot Going On
- Dave McEvoy – Sandwich
- The New Mastersounds – Could’ve Been So Good
- Stormhorse – How Long Do I Have To Wait
- Soulful Femme – Walk Out
- D K Harrell – Not Here For A Long Time
- Touch of Groove – (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone
- Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind
- Dharma & Ace of Clubs – Everything Is Going To The Beat