Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-07-06

  1. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Jump Down American Queen
  2. The Fog Blues & Brass Band – Seven Year itch
  3. The Durham Project – Ther’s a Riot Going On
  4. Dave McEvoy – Sandwich
  5. The New Mastersounds – Could’ve Been So Good
  6. Stormhorse – How Long Do I Have To Wait
  7. Soulful Femme – Walk Out
  8. D K Harrell – Not Here For A Long Time
  9. Touch of Groove – (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone
  10. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind
  11. Dharma & Ace of Clubs – Everything Is Going To The Beat
