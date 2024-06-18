Graveyard Ghoul: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. Let X=y – DubThousandThousandThousand (Richard Dehove Mix)
  2. chapterhouse – frost
  3. Cato Salsa Experience – Milk For Revolution
  4. peregrine – everythings under control
  5. monsieur swing – de locura
  6. Ottos Jackets – Come When I Call
  7. The Superjesus – Short Memory
  8. The Black Sorrows – House of Light
  9. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  10. Kimya Dawson – solid and strong
  11. Jantina & The Jaguars – Inadequateness
  12. Alexis Weissenberg – Suite Bergamasque:3 “Clare De Lune”
  13. Coldwave – Watch it
  14. Catherine Traicos – if there is love
  15. the illegal opera – rock and roll religion
  16. Richard Pinhas, Tatsuya Yoshida, Masami Akita – TVJ 00 (Intro)
  17. just cordial – (let me) breathe
  18. the fuck machine – the cunt has struck
  19. lizard train – my soul
  20. Bel Cobain & Lex Amor – At the Bay (prod. by illiterate)
  21. The Black Belles – hey velda
  22. netsky – wanna die for you “live”
  23. Short Stack – werewolves/the cannons
  24. emma luker – against the world
  25. sam pollard – whoops
  26. Juliana Hatfield – Lost and Saved
  27. the blue hour – chambers of the palace
  28. Les Butcherettes – New York
  29. Kit Pop – Primary
  30. Bonnie “Prince” Billy – I am goodbye
  31. Tom E. Lewis – Come Take My Tides
  32. Bob Marley &/and The Wailers – No More Trouble
  33. Four Lions – Mr Bones
  34. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  35. The Vietnam War – Heavy on My Mind
  36. Max Eastley – Aerophones 4
  37. Mutiny – blue light olympics
  38. Yamasuki Singers – Aieaoa
  39. The Nation Blue – lovers darkness
  40. Lisa & Tony – insurgency is the mother of detention
  41. tracy mc neill – not like a brother
  42. maslow – bonanza
  43. Bad Company – Evil wi8nd
  44. Joe Lehman Clan – beautiful game
  45. Nantes – Unsatisfy
  46. The Belbury Circle – Trees
  47. the cannanes – overwhelmed
  48. left ablaze – your head (upon my shelf)
  49. mekrokiev – PaXs
  50. The Timbers – Things To Come
  51. NEKRASOV – void into nonvoid
  52. Chelsea Wilson – Hit ‘Em Like Ali
  53. Wishbone Ash – Blowin” Free
  54. Abbie Cardwell and Her Leading Men – future’s so bright
  55. Basement Birds – ghosts
  56. Tenebrous Shadow – Night Grandeur
  57. Jon Ann – On The Side (Single)
  58. CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Lithuania) – Synergy Of Suffering
  59. Fogg – Rocket To The Moon
  60. The Easybeats – (bonus Track) Little Red Bucket (Demo From Central Sound Studio)
  61. feat. Ben Harper – We Get By
  62. Lachy Bruce – Cricket Bat
  63. Chris Spedding – Jump In My Car
  64. alice haddy – outro
  65. tammy montgomery – i cried
  66. Being Jane Lane – Next Step (Single)
  67. TITAN – headscare
  68. bikini atoll – shark requiem
  69. Grass Taylor – Utility
  70. Sly & and The Family Stone – Luv N’ Haight
  71. lotus trojan – moments in time
  72. NITRO ZEUS – Sweet Sanity
  73. The Hard-Ons – Better By The Hour
  74. James Moor – Home
  75. martin page – in the house of stone and light
  76. John Williamson – flower on the water
  77. metro station – seventeen forever
  78. Todd Sibbin – The Devil Won’t Take My Soul
  79. Sound Platform – part 1
  80. Hawkwind – paranoia – part 2
  81. The Man Himself – Furrows
  82. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  83. Blackstreet – Baby be mine
  84. Les Goolies – sarah’s song (all hail g’n’r)
  85. The Cannanes With Explosion Robinson – this is the song
  86. Jeff Buckley – I Woke Up In A Strange Place
  87. SHELLAC – surveyor
  88. busta rhymes featuring janet – what’s it gonna be?! – lp version clean edit
  89. The Sundays – I Won
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-06-18

Current track

Title

Artist