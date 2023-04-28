Graveyard Ghoul: 2023-04-28
Written by Playlist Robot on April 28, 2023
- Darts of Pleasure – Elixir
- Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s Tale
- Your Loyal Heartless – Popping Candy
- kellys revenge – billy o tea
- The Lab – just like that
- ash – the little pond
- lucky seven – perdido
- Tori Amos – Sugar – Live
- Paul Weller – Village
- white zombie – electric head pt. 2
- DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR – bloodlust
- Midday Patterns – Stay With Me
- The Fyoogs – The Seventh Sun
- Penelope Swales – Sweet Moderation
- Sheryl Crow – Live It Up
- the bamboos – tobago strut
- Action Slacks – Amateur Surgery
- karizma – tech this out
- segun bucknor – thats the time
- Bird To Prey – Big Dog
- Ben Lee – Thank You
- Christine Sullivan – Don’t Go To Strangers
- Moody Beach – Why Not
- Toaster – Pub brawl
- Slugabed – Heck Flea
- graeme connors – you me all the same brothers
- Butcher Holler – Fist City
- Danger Beach – Black Rain
- DAMAGED – SLOW [HERETIC]
- love grins – candle
- Sarah Vaughan – Great Day
- Vincent Black Shadow – Child of Orion
- The Hovercrafts – got up and gone
- Angelique Kidjo – Houses In Motion
- Northlane – Dispossession
- spargo – jack the blacksmith
- Blood Red Shoes – The Perfect Mess
- guantanamo bay city rollers – i want to be anthony callea
- A.D.K.O.B. – Glue
- Laura Hill & The Tuesday Bandits – by my side
- X – runaway
- the b-dolls – moondust (greg dickinson remix)
- Nick Vulture – Complicated
- netanya – King of My Castle
- The Do – on my shoulders
- Elephant Gun – Kill Street blues
- David Bowie – Holy holy
- jay jaxson – incomplete
- Santana – El Nicoya
- Paul Schütze – Dead Hearts
- Imogen Clark – Found Me
- amongst myselves – she who loves silence
- Urban Dance Squad – Harvey Quinnt
- Vivien Garry Quintet – A Woman’s Place Is In The Groove
- HATEBREED – in ashes they shall reap
- avril lavigne – i can do better (acoustic)
- Dr. Colossus – Shut Up and Eat Your Pinecone! (Live)
- Nicki Flux – Emotions
- Ronnie Taheny – Babel
- carus and the true believers – regret
- Phebe Starr – The Worst Part
- killer birds – naughty is the new nice
- Skunkweed – Chelsea ( album edit)
- Active Child – Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)- Radio Edit
- major tom and the atoms – the house that love built
- Ebony Emili – Pocket Change
- Bettye Lavette – Yesterday is here
- Bad Company – Shooting Star
- Auf Der Maur – Taste You
- the loving tongue – queen of the night
- Superdose Gangway – Journal
- Troy Cassar-Daley – big big love
- thee apple thieves – i call the shots (previously unreleased)
- Elko Fields – Cough it Up
- Stand United – Hypocrisies
- Jackie Dee – Who
- Bruce Smeaton – The Alien Years
- w. James Taylor – Put on a happy face
- Stormset – Sparklers
- calyx and teebee – we become one
- The Wellingtons – She’s in Love
- Sing Say – Human touch
- Fragmenta – river of fear
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Lover
- powderfinger – nobody sees
- Kill TV – Never Gonna Change
- alien ant farm – stranded – live acoustic
- The Business – H-Bomb
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Pin (remix)
- GG Allin & The Murder Junkies – Legalize Murder
- Mandi Jarry – If Life was Reversed
- Apteria – It’s My Fault They Died
- koral & the goodbye horses – been down
- Annie – My Heartbeat
- fifth floor – my punk
- Nick Barker – Someone Like You
- Aaliyah – Got to give it up (radio edit)
- Army Of Lovers – My Army Of Lovers
- extreme machine – headstrong
- Poetikool Justice – Oxygen
- Canary – Unlisted track
- Black Grape – Shake Your Money
- Stony Sleep – She Had Me
- Pink Floyd – Summer ’68
- Exploding White Mice – Hit In The Face
- Biohazard – Cleansing