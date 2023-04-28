Graveyard Ghoul: 2023-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2023

  1. Darts of Pleasure – Elixir
  2. Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s Tale
  3. Your Loyal Heartless – Popping Candy
  4. kellys revenge – billy o tea
  5. The Lab – just like that
  6. ash – the little pond
  7. lucky seven – perdido
  8. Tori Amos – Sugar – Live
  9. Paul Weller – Village
  10. white zombie – electric head pt. 2
  11. DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR – bloodlust
  12. Midday Patterns – Stay With Me
  13. The Fyoogs – The Seventh Sun
  14. Penelope Swales – Sweet Moderation
  15. Sheryl Crow – Live It Up
  16. the bamboos – tobago strut
  17. Action Slacks – Amateur Surgery
  18. karizma – tech this out
  19. segun bucknor – thats the time
  20. Bird To Prey – Big Dog
  21. Ben Lee – Thank You
  22. Christine Sullivan – Don’t Go To Strangers
  23. Moody Beach – Why Not
  24. Toaster – Pub brawl
  25. Slugabed – Heck Flea
  26. graeme connors – you me all the same brothers
  27. Butcher Holler – Fist City
  28. Danger Beach – Black Rain
  29. DAMAGED – SLOW [HERETIC]
  30. love grins – candle
  31. Sarah Vaughan – Great Day
  32. Vincent Black Shadow – Child of Orion
  33. The Hovercrafts – got up and gone
  34. Angelique Kidjo – Houses In Motion
  35. Northlane – Dispossession
  36. spargo – jack the blacksmith
  37. Blood Red Shoes – The Perfect Mess
  38. guantanamo bay city rollers – i want to be anthony callea
  39. A.D.K.O.B. – Glue
  40. Laura Hill & The Tuesday Bandits – by my side
  41. X – runaway
  42. the b-dolls – moondust (greg dickinson remix)
  43. Nick Vulture – Complicated
  44. netanya – King of My Castle
  45. The Do – on my shoulders
  46. Elephant Gun – Kill Street blues
  47. David Bowie – Holy holy
  48. jay jaxson – incomplete
  49. Santana – El Nicoya
  50. Paul Schütze – Dead Hearts
  51. Imogen Clark – Found Me
  52. amongst myselves – she who loves silence
  53. Urban Dance Squad – Harvey Quinnt
  54. Vivien Garry Quintet – A Woman’s Place Is In The Groove
  55. HATEBREED – in ashes they shall reap
  56. avril lavigne – i can do better (acoustic)
  57. Dr. Colossus – Shut Up and Eat Your Pinecone! (Live)
  58. Nicki Flux – Emotions
  59. Ronnie Taheny – Babel
  60. carus and the true believers – regret
  61. Phebe Starr – The Worst Part
  62. killer birds – naughty is the new nice
  63. Skunkweed – Chelsea ( album edit)
  64. Active Child – Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)- Radio Edit
  65. major tom and the atoms – the house that love built
  66. Ebony Emili – Pocket Change
  67. Bettye Lavette – Yesterday is here
  68. Bad Company – Shooting Star
  69. Auf Der Maur – Taste You
  70. the loving tongue – queen of the night
  71. Superdose Gangway – Journal
  72. Troy Cassar-Daley – big big love
  73. thee apple thieves – i call the shots (previously unreleased)
  74. Elko Fields – Cough it Up
  75. Stand United – Hypocrisies
  76. Jackie Dee – Who
  77. Bruce Smeaton – The Alien Years
  78. w. James Taylor – Put on a happy face
  79. Stormset – Sparklers
  80. calyx and teebee – we become one
  81. The Wellingtons – She’s in Love
  82. Sing Say – Human touch
  83. Fragmenta – river of fear
  84. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Lover
  85. powderfinger – nobody sees
  86. Kill TV – Never Gonna Change
  87. alien ant farm – stranded – live acoustic
  88. The Business – H-Bomb
  89. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Pin (remix)
  90. GG Allin & The Murder Junkies – Legalize Murder
  91. Mandi Jarry – If Life was Reversed
  92. Apteria – It’s My Fault They Died
  93. koral & the goodbye horses – been down
  94. Annie – My Heartbeat
  95. fifth floor – my punk
  96. Nick Barker – Someone Like You
  97. Aaliyah – Got to give it up (radio edit)
  98. Army Of Lovers – My Army Of Lovers
  99. extreme machine – headstrong
  100. Poetikool Justice – Oxygen
  101. Canary – Unlisted track
  102. Black Grape – Shake Your Money
  103. Stony Sleep – She Had Me
  104. Pink Floyd – Summer ’68
  105. Exploding White Mice – Hit In The Face
  106. Biohazard – Cleansing
