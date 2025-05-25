Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-25

- hells hoist – no more
- the packets – bitch
- attachment theory – i feel it
- lajamanu teenage band – its goin to rain
- battatio – pollution
- jennifer warnes – its raining
- fundamental shift – phantasmagorical
- limey and the yanks – gather my things
- peggys leg – just another journey
- tchaikovsky orchestra – nutcracker
- some strange fashion – total control
- new buffalo – dont let me be misunderstood
- the roland kovak set – birth of a saint
- ame son – coeur four
- ovary lodge – communal travel
- tchaikovsky orchestra – swan lake
- two dogs – definately somethin
- adriana evans – lucky daze
- status quo – livin on an island
- breeders – no aloha
- eat your young – jesus
Reader's opinions