Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-25

  1. hells hoist – no more
  2. the packets – bitch
  3. attachment theory – i feel it
  4. lajamanu teenage band – its goin to rain
  5. battatio – pollution
  6. jennifer warnes – its raining
  7. fundamental shift – phantasmagorical
  8. limey and the yanks – gather my things
  9. peggys leg – just another journey
  10. tchaikovsky orchestra – nutcracker
  11. some strange fashion – total control
  12. new buffalo – dont let me be misunderstood
  13. the roland kovak set – birth of a saint
  14. ame son – coeur four
  15. ovary lodge – communal travel
  16. tchaikovsky orchestra – swan lake
  17. two dogs – definately somethin
  18. adriana evans – lucky daze
  19. status quo – livin on an island
  20. breeders – no aloha
  21. eat your young – jesus
