Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2025

  1. cinerama – 146 degrees
  2. le negresses vertes – les megots
  3. dan webb – weekends
  4. the gospel – redeemer
  5. the frost – stand in the shadows
  6. brian keane – segah
  7. purple johnson blimp situation – lick my armpit
  8. dandy buzzkills – things u see
  9. carol king – will u still love me
  10. purple j b s – dont rub me the wrong way
  11. minced meat – the worlds got everything
  12. eichenberger – napfdance
  13. king kreosote – relate the tale
  14. explosions in the sky – 2
  15. brian eno – flies
  16. staple singers – stoned soul picnic
  17. pamela z – extract
  18. grace jones – slave tothe rythm
  19. expanding universe – underground cities
  20. eat your young – jesus
