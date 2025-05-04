Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-04
Written by Playlist Robot on May 4, 2025
- meatbeaters – name of the father
- the darelyks – bad trip
- the live five – move over
- the bandshe – hot mess
- frank zappa – uncle meat
- naab – berrad awa
- rumcello – beautiful you
- nurse with wound – creakiness
- nic cave – red right hand
- pilote – the loving hand
- prefuse 73 – 73 bells
- dya sing – milap
- rattamango – out of place
- georgia oatley – tin foil ghost
- out hud – old nude
- phospherescant – heaven sittin down
- my dying bride – your shameful heaven