Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-05-04

May 4, 2025

  1. meatbeaters – name of the father
  2. the darelyks – bad trip
  3. the live five – move over
  4. the bandshe – hot mess
  5. frank zappa – uncle meat
  6. naab – berrad awa
  7. rumcello – beautiful you
  8. nurse with wound – creakiness
  9. nic cave – red right hand
  10. pilote – the loving hand
  11. prefuse 73 – 73 bells
  12. dya sing – milap
  13. rattamango – out of place
  14. georgia oatley – tin foil ghost
  15. out hud – old nude
  16. phospherescant – heaven sittin down
  17. my dying bride – your shameful heaven
