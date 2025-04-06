Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2025

  1. static x – skinnyman
  2. truth corroded – silence
  3. auras – adverse condition
  4. ginger – solid ground
  5. the third bardo – 5yrs ahead of myself
  6. dandy buzzkills – feel
  7. the genevieves – keith
  8. grey dayturas – ghosts of the eastern block
  9. nhu golden era – clive the runner
  10. pepe deluxe – et tu brute
  11. putan club – arrah arrah
  12. swimsuit – sailing ships
  13. drop – sorrow
  14. hanne huckelberg – ease
  15. guru guru – the story of life
  16. deiter horvat – the bight song
  17. aiden j jones – 3 single
  18. and you will k u b t t of the dead – 4 and 5
  19. imitation electric piano – emphatic
