Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-04-06

- static x – skinnyman
- truth corroded – silence
- auras – adverse condition
- ginger – solid ground
- the third bardo – 5yrs ahead of myself
- dandy buzzkills – feel
- the genevieves – keith
- grey dayturas – ghosts of the eastern block
- nhu golden era – clive the runner
- pepe deluxe – et tu brute
- putan club – arrah arrah
- swimsuit – sailing ships
- drop – sorrow
- hanne huckelberg – ease
- guru guru – the story of life
- deiter horvat – the bight song
- aiden j jones – 3 single
- and you will k u b t t of the dead – 4 and 5
- imitation electric piano – emphatic
Reader's opinions