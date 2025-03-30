Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-30

Written by on March 30, 2025

  1. 22nd sect – hell
  2. iron sheiks – ssmc
  3. belial – lets see u dance
  4. grong grong – angels n demons
  5. the roland kovak set – genesis
  6. dummy run – nikolo
  7. death in june – lycra rally
  8. chris cochrane – falling tree
  9. eddie lee sausage – waves of self
  10. battles – tonto
  11. sonic youth – nyc ghosts n flowers
  12. meatloaf – bat outa hell
  13. animal collective – turn into something
  14. sufjan stevens – year of the snake
  15. eat your young – jesus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-03-30

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-29

Current track

Title

Artist