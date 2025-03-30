Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-30
Written by Playlist Robot on March 30, 2025
- 22nd sect – hell
- iron sheiks – ssmc
- belial – lets see u dance
- grong grong – angels n demons
- the roland kovak set – genesis
- dummy run – nikolo
- death in june – lycra rally
- chris cochrane – falling tree
- eddie lee sausage – waves of self
- battles – tonto
- sonic youth – nyc ghosts n flowers
- meatloaf – bat outa hell
- animal collective – turn into something
- sufjan stevens – year of the snake
- eat your young – jesus