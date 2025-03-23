Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-23

  1. meatbeaters – name of the father
  2. the toss – gawn
  3. slayer – disorder
  4. spatial monkey – even a ground show
  5. crimson muddle – the fury
  6. helloz – rubbish slippers
  7. bughouse – fathom
  8. the the – twighlight hour
  9. soundgarden – slaves n bulldozers
  10. the holy soul – jesus caught th 5 19
  11. my disco – an even sun
  12. ephemerons – astral drone
  13. the war room – twothousand and two
  14. con the fruiterer – cuppla days
  15. capre – give
  16. paul weiner quartet – colinda p
