Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-26

January 26, 2025

  1. the saints – follow the leader
  2. major accident – fight to win
  3. king trash f – hellis inside
  4. cerebros experimentos – ratas suicis
  5. kitchen witch – beer swillin baby
  6. asteroid belt – cowards song
  7. mogollar – eerkay
  8. dane hershinger experience – beat me up
  9. tim koch – spacewidth
  10. kyu – sunny in splodges
  11. joakim – everything is bright
  12. loom – snail shell
  13. the cortex shift – the return of chin
  14. crystal castles – violent dreams
  15. kucka – chinatown
  16. godz – lay in the sun
  17. rabbit island – my own private
  18. farmers manual – allinone
  19. john greaves – nine mineral emblems
  20. rehberg bauer – nikolo
  21. animal collective – people
  22. death in june – lycra rally
