Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-19

Written by on January 19, 2025

  1. Beber And Teasdale – Razorblade
  2. Maybe Hugo – Start Somewhere
  3. Superimposers – Would It Be Impossible
  4. Maisie – Morphine
  5. Subway – Testing
  6. Razzy – I Hate Hate
  7. Sleepy Lizard – Love Junkie
  8. Bill Summers – Walking On Sunshine
  9. John Tejada – I’ll See You In A Place With Lights
  10. Inxxxwel – Hanna-Ma-Dia (Jazz Cigarette Mash Up)
  11. Slowmango – Manuka
  12. Invisible Pair Of Hands – Oil, Oil, Oil
  13. Skull Valley – Death Zone Reflection
  14. pornland – funny place
  15. Speedboat – Doin’ The Do
  16. funkitecht – fluidity
  17. Jakes – Rhythm
  18. Galactic Gangstars – Get Your War On
  19. Insect Seeking Technology – Nos. Management
  20. Omar Bashir – Sounds of Civilisation
  21. bond vs oakenfold – james bond theme
  22. Dagman Allstars – funked up
