Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2025

  1. santana – every step of the way
  2. matthew dear – sound and vision
  3. minnie ripperton – light my fire
  4. talking heads – happy day
  5. authur brown – fire
  6. the frreedom souns – people get ready
  7. rigour – stolen from
  8. radiohead – good morn mr magpie
  9. mike patton – quell che conta
  10. sun god replica – jesus got talent
  11. hoax – kook
  12. dogmachine – headwound
  13. ancestors – invisible white
  14. soft machine – so boot if at all
  15. pubert brown – sleepy jane
  16. swans – natalie neal
