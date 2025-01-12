Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-12
Written by Playlist Robot on January 12, 2025
- santana – every step of the way
- matthew dear – sound and vision
- minnie ripperton – light my fire
- talking heads – happy day
- authur brown – fire
- the frreedom souns – people get ready
- rigour – stolen from
- radiohead – good morn mr magpie
- mike patton – quell che conta
- sun god replica – jesus got talent
- hoax – kook
- dogmachine – headwound
- ancestors – invisible white
- soft machine – so boot if at all
- pubert brown – sleepy jane
- swans – natalie neal