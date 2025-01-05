Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-05
Written by Playlist Robot on January 5, 2025
- ciccone youth – platoon
- abc orchestra – birds
- r n a – weimar 22
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- mammy – mizu….
- ciccone youth – children of satan
- alias – alienation
- panda bear – 1
- david bowie – time
- lali puna – left handed dub
- mapstation – warm distance
- somnium – dialect
- anon – spite moves downward
- charalambides – unknown spin
- beau jocque – give him corn bread
- pretty thighs – pull me out
- crossways – #3
- short snarl – landline
- john greaves – nine mineral emblems
- art bears – collapse