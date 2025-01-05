Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2025

  1. ciccone youth – platoon
  2. abc orchestra – birds
  3. r n a – weimar 22
  4. swimsuit – one with the birds
  5. mammy – mizu….
  6. ciccone youth – children of satan
  7. alias – alienation
  8. panda bear – 1
  9. david bowie – time
  10. lali puna – left handed dub
  11. mapstation – warm distance
  12. somnium – dialect
  13. anon – spite moves downward
  14. charalambides – unknown spin
  15. beau jocque – give him corn bread
  16. pretty thighs – pull me out
  17. crossways – #3
  18. short snarl – landline
  19. john greaves – nine mineral emblems
  20. art bears – collapse
