Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-12-29

Written by on December 29, 2024

  1. the lancasters – satans holiday
  2. superhgelicopter – cobalt
  3. dogmatic salamander – evil rawk
  4. slideshaker – dollar eyes
  5. hard ons – spew
  6. giant robot – helsinki rock city
  7. mars volta – miranda that ghost isnt holy anymore
  8. autechture – excerpt
  9. earth – disolution
  10. sten hansen – a living man
  11. bola – magnasushi
  12. magic mushroom band – liquid sky
  13. roach scolars – armour of the gods
  14. roach scolars – dead beat
  15. kyu – sunny in splodges
  16. hopewell – island
  17. black ice – eve e
  18. loom – snail shell
  19. half dog – dead end
  20. we walk the rain – first crow on the moon
  21. caribou – bees
