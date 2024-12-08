Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-12-08

  1. Yoko Kanno – Piano Black (Ian O’Brien Remix)
  2. Nala Sinephro – Continuum 1
  3. Southpaw – Subliminal
  4. Sapphire Slows – Haunts You
  5. Zeadala – Solar Powered
  6. Ian O’Brien – Midday Sun
  7. The Cinematic Orchestra feat. Fontella Bass – All That You Give
  8. Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Align
  9. Michael Garrison – To The Other Side Of The Sky
  10. Jerry Goldsmith – New Sight
  11. Gare Du Nord – Metropole Dub
  12. Beats ‘R Us vs. Jay-Q – Sextramental
  13. Erykah Badu – Woo
  14. Southpaw – Covert Nature
  15. Irma Thomas – We Got Something Good
  16. Joy Lovejoy – In Orbit
  17. Betty Lavette – You’ll Wake Up Wiser
  18. Ben E King – Supernatural Thing (Part 1)
  19. Lowrider – Round The World
  20. Nu Article – Modal Thang
  21. Dwight Adams – Sunny
