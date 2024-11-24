Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-11-24

- john barleycorn – the horses of the gods
- the toss – hangin on
- hammerhorrors – friday nite frightmare
- them creepy crawlies – panic attack
- quirkestra – that ol rockin chair
- mine pakel – spirit
- pervin guzeldere – rabbits fur
- john lee hooker – goin to louisianna
- aslz kobaner – life and the cleansing ritual
- massive attack – mezzanine
- skinny – come down
- kaosmos – ancient spells
- audrey lauro – prose metallique
- pressure drop – warrior sound
- simple minds – book of brilliant things
- rhian sheehan – my abduction
- ulysses – sometimes
- sweet – solid gold brass
- brothers of the occult sisterhood – birds of interspace
- holy ghost – walk on air
- animal collective – alvin row
