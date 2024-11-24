Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2024

  1. john barleycorn – the horses of the gods
  2. the toss – hangin on
  3. hammerhorrors – friday nite frightmare
  4. them creepy crawlies – panic attack
  5. quirkestra – that ol rockin chair
  6. mine pakel – spirit
  7. pervin guzeldere – rabbits fur
  8. john lee hooker – goin to louisianna
  9. aslz kobaner – life and the cleansing ritual
  10. massive attack – mezzanine
  11. skinny – come down
  12. kaosmos – ancient spells
  13. audrey lauro – prose metallique
  14. pressure drop – warrior sound
  15. simple minds – book of brilliant things
  16. rhian sheehan – my abduction
  17. ulysses – sometimes
  18. sweet – solid gold brass
  19. brothers of the occult sisterhood – birds of interspace
  20. holy ghost – walk on air
  21. animal collective – alvin row
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2024-11-23

Current track

Title

Artist