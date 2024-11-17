Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-11-17

November 17, 2024

  1. David Holmes – Jackson Johnson
  2. Grievous Bodily Calm – Spirals
  3. Groove Armada – Black Sheep
  4. Irene Reid – I Must Be Doing Something Right
  5. Björk – Anchor Song [Black Dog Remix]
  6. Simona Zamboli – Sky Line
  7. twinlite – Turrets Who Talk
  8. Daedelus – A Mashnote
  9. Kendall Francis – Near
  10. Baby Charles – I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
  11. The Birds & The Bees – It’s A Win Win
  12. The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
  13. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
  14. The Cookies – Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad (About My Baby)
  15. AmmonContact – Chord (Parts 1​-​2)
  16. JAMBO – Harrambee (Based On The Bwala Dance From David Fanshawe’s African Sanctus)
  17. Rockers Hi-Fi Meet Ella Fitzgerald – Sunshine Of Your Love (Bigga Batucada Mix)
  18. Sharon Cash – Fever
  19. Tanuki Band – Biding Time
  20. Hefner – Dive Into You
  21. The Bees – Sky Holds The Sun
  22. candice and the arcade villians – Chemistry
  23. The Percussion House – air
  24. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  25. zkye – still need u
  26. The Transatlantics – How Can I Love You
  27. The Shirelles – Will You Love Me Tomorrow
