Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-11-17

- David Holmes – Jackson Johnson
- Grievous Bodily Calm – Spirals
- Groove Armada – Black Sheep
- Irene Reid – I Must Be Doing Something Right
- Björk – Anchor Song [Black Dog Remix]
- Simona Zamboli – Sky Line
- twinlite – Turrets Who Talk
- Daedelus – A Mashnote
- Kendall Francis – Near
- Baby Charles – I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
- The Birds & The Bees – It’s A Win Win
- The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
- The Cookies – Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad (About My Baby)
- AmmonContact – Chord (Parts 1-2)
- JAMBO – Harrambee (Based On The Bwala Dance From David Fanshawe’s African Sanctus)
- Rockers Hi-Fi Meet Ella Fitzgerald – Sunshine Of Your Love (Bigga Batucada Mix)
- Sharon Cash – Fever
- Tanuki Band – Biding Time
- Hefner – Dive Into You
- The Bees – Sky Holds The Sun
- candice and the arcade villians – Chemistry
- The Percussion House – air
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
- zkye – still need u
- The Transatlantics – How Can I Love You
- The Shirelles – Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Reader's opinions