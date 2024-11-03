Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2024

  1. testeagles – ocean
  2. A Tribe Called Quest with busta rhymes – Oh My God
  3. Mocean Worker – Shamma Lamma Ding DOng
  4. Ben Folds Five – She Don’t Use Jelly
  5. The Spencer Wyatt Big Band – Stranger On The Shore
  6. Glen Campbell & Michelle Shocked With Texas Tornados – Wichita Lineman
  7. Dusty – Explosion
  8. Valley Flaxman – Want 2 Know U (feat. Kewpie Rose)
  9. Sand – Plenilune
  10. Free The Robots – Session Two
  11. Lamina – Aqualines
  12. Dub Alchemist – Honolulu Spaceship
  13. the backfeed slumber – primeval endeavour
  14. bally sagoo – tum bin jaya (grooverider reminx)
  15. Nancy Sinatra – Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
  16. Bladerunner – The Rocker
  17. Meiko Kaji – The Flower Of Carnage
  18. the silvermine tapes – turn the lights down
  19. The 5.6.7.8’s – Woo Hoo
  20. DAVID REX QUINTET – Gross Rexman
  21. Allan Browne Quintet – Che Che
  22. Everyday People Unlimited – Soul Livin’
  23. Fogg – Trip Me Up
  24. Beira – Bandorai
  25. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  26. Beira – Spiral Dance (For Starhawk)
Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-11-03

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-11-02

