Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-10-27

Written by on October 27, 2024

  1. felix mir – wouldnt it be funny…..
  2. megaballs – wax for the soul
  3. seesawtrace – salsa teardrops
  4. gong – sqeezing sponges
  5. molasses – superpowers activate
  6. silutes 61 – wo ist der dom
  7. george haslam – hgasta pronto
  8. caesar mariano – north station
  9. john rose – first tendancy
  10. dan clucas – zephyr summoning
  11. curved air – screwed
  12. jacula – long black magic night
  13. billy strayhorn – a flower is a lonesome thing
  14. sonic youth – i love you golden blue
  15. otto kentrol – looking back
  16. faust – jennifer
