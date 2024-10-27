Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-10-27
Written by Playlist Robot on October 27, 2024
- felix mir – wouldnt it be funny…..
- megaballs – wax for the soul
- seesawtrace – salsa teardrops
- gong – sqeezing sponges
- molasses – superpowers activate
- silutes 61 – wo ist der dom
- george haslam – hgasta pronto
- caesar mariano – north station
- john rose – first tendancy
- dan clucas – zephyr summoning
- curved air – screwed
- jacula – long black magic night
- billy strayhorn – a flower is a lonesome thing
- sonic youth – i love you golden blue
- otto kentrol – looking back
- faust – jennifer