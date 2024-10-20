Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-10-20

- Eurohiker – The Return
- Horatio Luna – Ebb And Flow
- Dojo Rise – Find A Way
- Phez – Corduroy
- odysseyodyssey – INNER CITY PARKING
- hi3 – b 95
- On-Ly – Tiddalik
- Moore Black & The Organic Roots – Do You Really Love Me?
- Babylon Burning – Uncrowned Kings
- Sugar Tongue – River of Life
- Yazz Ahmed – Lahan al-Mansour
- Radics – Try That Love
- Empire – Return
- Lenny Kravitz – Believe
- Blue Shift – li->fo
- Laenz – Ballad Before The Break
- control C – special mateship
- Dylan Graham – Life Vibrations
- Stormset – All The Others
- Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits
- Beira – May Pole Mystery
- RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – JOBSEEKER
- Lex Amor – SUMMER RAIN
- odysseyodyssey – BREAKS! BELLS!
Reader's opinions