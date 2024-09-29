Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-09-29

Written by on September 29, 2024

  1. raven black night – blood on my wings
  2. the irresponsibles – devil on my shoulder
  3. elmer gantrys velvet opera – talk of the devil
  4. ephemerons – waterline
  5. big bud – high times
  6. etant donnes – cinq portes soundees pt 1
  7. kuusmun profeeta – kovin lentaeen kotiin kaipaan
  8. newager – brighter
  9. john white – drinking and hooting machine
  10. shockwave – cool
  11. five or six – think
  12. martin hannett steve hopkins – procession
  13. nigel rolfe – lake and waters of sorrow
  14. nurse with wound – i was no longer his dominant
  15. felix mir – caring for horses
  16. wax – megaballs
  17. dom – silence
  18. cold sun – here in the year
