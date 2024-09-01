Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-09-01

  1. robyn – dancin on my own
  2. scout – song for boy
  3. belle and sebastion – i dont love anyone
  4. fleet foxes – montezeuma
  5. fergus kelly – foreign bodies
  6. the shit – little geography
  7. burning love jumpsuit – praise in the eyes of satan
  8. tom ze – jimmy renda se
  9. eduardo araujo – kizumbau
  10. the fyoogs – beatiful mind
  11. gold sun – south texas
  12. the yankee dollar – johann sebastian cheetah
  13. airheads – you knock me down
  14. the persian market – shine your monkey
  15. spontaneous corruption – freaky girl
  16. spirit of alondray – suicide bomber submarine
  17. sprungus den wolken – nichts im sinn
  18. invected ascension – thine greatest enemy mine
  19. sedulous rouse – enriched by demons
  20. seraphs coal – thirteen ni
  21. faust – picnic on a frozen river
