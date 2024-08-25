Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-08-25

  1. super eight – standard deviation
  2. spirit of alondray – bbuddha
  3. the electric prism – i would have….
  4. the bubble puppy – secrets of the golden shrine
  5. faust – jennifer
  6. bvathysphere – wheres vicky
  7. ace farren ford – w
  8. maga bo – tanto faz
  9. magic is gone – pat bone
  10. the memphis suns – take it back
  11. man and birdman – stardust
  12. the critters – awake in a dream
  13. the backyarders – chook
  14. taman shud – lady sunshine
  15. zoser – dark of the morning
  16. tom dae turned on – i shall walk
  17. frog hollow – sun god
  18. tully – sea of joy
  19. kahyas jute – parade of fools
  20. khan – wolves
  21. deiter horvat – 600
  22. arnold bean – cpt marvel
  23. eat your young – jesus
