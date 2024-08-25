Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-08-25

- super eight – standard deviation
- spirit of alondray – bbuddha
- the electric prism – i would have….
- the bubble puppy – secrets of the golden shrine
- faust – jennifer
- bvathysphere – wheres vicky
- ace farren ford – w
- maga bo – tanto faz
- magic is gone – pat bone
- the memphis suns – take it back
- man and birdman – stardust
- the critters – awake in a dream
- the backyarders – chook
- taman shud – lady sunshine
- zoser – dark of the morning
- tom dae turned on – i shall walk
- frog hollow – sun god
- tully – sea of joy
- kahyas jute – parade of fools
- khan – wolves
- deiter horvat – 600
- arnold bean – cpt marvel
- eat your young – jesus
