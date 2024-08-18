Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2024

  1. coda – smoking camel on a camel
  2. pavo christatus – molto alta
  3. the lab – mantra
  4. bridgette bardot – tu veux
  5. jill stevens – green giants
  6. the dunes – blue lake
  7. sonic youth – malibu gas station
  8. fading kid – plume
  9. demented organ duo – gunfight
  10. death in june – gods golden sperm
  11. leila – daisies cats and spacemen
  12. bjork – verandi
  13. horrahedd – line of blood
  14. leila – mettle
  15. scout niblett – hot to death
  16. pink floyd – remember a day
  17. andrew bird – a nervous tic motioin
  18. tracy chapman – all that u got
  19. john lee hooker – goin to louisiana
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-18

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-17

Current track

Title

Artist