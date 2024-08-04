Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-08-04

Written by on August 4, 2024

  1. willard grant conspiracy – morning is the end of the day
  2. ben folds five – narcolepsy
  3. barry adamson – saturn in the summertime
  4. dizzy limits – mare tranquility
  5. the formyula – come with me
  6. daily meds – ghost rider
  7. polito – the sphere is collapsing
  8. kuusman profeetta – kovin
  9. grace jones – nipple to the bottle
  10. moonstarr – yesterdays beginnings
  11. magnu – doppler
  12. david sylvian – wave
  13. upsami – 7
  14. moonmountaineer – flock
  15. fantomas – the bit
  16. aphex twins – 3
  17. rye coalition – cigarette catastrophe
  18. hydromedusa – leaving
  19. hydrocephallus – touch my wee wee stick
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-03

Current track

Title

Artist