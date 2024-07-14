Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-07-14

  1. flash mostache – disco tunes
  2. sabrina – boys
  3. nusfrat ali khan – musit musit
  4. birthday party – six inch cold blade
  5. badly drawn boy – river sea ocean
  6. donovan – hurdy gurdy
  7. helga – premonition
  8. brand new religion – eleven eleven
  9. the oxymorons – anzac for prozac
  10. traffic – paper sun
  11. deiter horvat – christmas on wednesday
  12. tumbleweed – silver lizard
  13. dry heart – meeting the moonlight kid
  14. comus – winter is a coloured bird
  15. mia dua todd – digital
  16. basczax – karleern photography
  17. the cure – world war
  18. joy division – auto suggestion
  19. velvet hammer – baby is a psycho
  20. descend here – would you let me have this dance
  21. up syndrome – robots
  22. bozo – addict bro
