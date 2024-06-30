Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2024

  1. sister breez – arising
  2. blurum 13 – 2
  3. asha bohble – yeh mora
  4. queen – white queen
  5. spaceship eyes – satori
  6. ozric tentacles – velmwend
  7. boris and his bulshie balalaika – toadstool soup
  8. dead flowers – altered state circus
  9. mandragora – rainbow warrior
  10. rev spud – where u going to go
  11. gary numan – complex
  12. dirty three – u wer a bum dream
  13. afro man – tumbleweed
  14. tori amos – toms diner
  15. black heat – check it all out
  16. osibisa – why
  17. fugazi – walkens syndrome
  18. midnight oil – maralinga
  19. deiter horvat – 600
  20. eat your young – trauma
  21. liz dooley – sailing ships
