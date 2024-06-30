Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-30

- sister breez – arising
- blurum 13 – 2
- asha bohble – yeh mora
- queen – white queen
- spaceship eyes – satori
- ozric tentacles – velmwend
- boris and his bulshie balalaika – toadstool soup
- dead flowers – altered state circus
- mandragora – rainbow warrior
- rev spud – where u going to go
- gary numan – complex
- dirty three – u wer a bum dream
- afro man – tumbleweed
- tori amos – toms diner
- black heat – check it all out
- osibisa – why
- fugazi – walkens syndrome
- midnight oil – maralinga
- deiter horvat – 600
- eat your young – trauma
- liz dooley – sailing ships
