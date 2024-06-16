Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-16

Written by on June 16, 2024

  1. frank zappa – wakajawaka
  2. faith nno more – crab song
  3. slipnot – tattered n torn
  4. agf +vladislaw delay – causing a taifun
  5. beatles – day in the life
  6. dionne warwick – do u
  7. bubonic babe – jibber jabber jill
  8. loving tongue – heaven and hell
  9. mick ronson – medley
  10. cosmo – beregofsky
  11. eric burdon – america
  12. barmarket – johnny shiv
  13. pauly j – is this
  14. mason grey strange – chinese whispers
  15. fear and loathing – satan
  16. crypt – green butter
  17. split enz – poor boy
  18. xui xui – saturn
  19. misty dixon – when we drive
  20. motels – total control
  21. badly drawn boy – celebrate
