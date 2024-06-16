Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-16

- frank zappa – wakajawaka
- faith nno more – crab song
- slipnot – tattered n torn
- agf +vladislaw delay – causing a taifun
- beatles – day in the life
- dionne warwick – do u
- bubonic babe – jibber jabber jill
- loving tongue – heaven and hell
- mick ronson – medley
- cosmo – beregofsky
- eric burdon – america
- barmarket – johnny shiv
- pauly j – is this
- mason grey strange – chinese whispers
- fear and loathing – satan
- crypt – green butter
- split enz – poor boy
- xui xui – saturn
- misty dixon – when we drive
- motels – total control
- badly drawn boy – celebrate
Reader's opinions