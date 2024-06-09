Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-09

Written by on June 9, 2024

  1. mayhem – frozen moon
  2. glamville – be your own god
  3. helgascreech – screech
  4. hells hoist – the morning after
  5. hate force five – 69
  6. can – mother sky
  7. capt beefheart – full moon hot sun
  8. care the coiw – australia
  9. maxamillion heckler – summer daze in bloom
  10. jerry cantrell – chemical tribe
  11. headstones – song
  12. caribou – brahniny kite
  13. butthole surfers – p s y
  14. syd barrett – clowns and jugglers
  15. clouded – the teen keen skip
  16. health – drugs exist
