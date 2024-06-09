Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-06-09
- mayhem – frozen moon
- glamville – be your own god
- helgascreech – screech
- hells hoist – the morning after
- hate force five – 69
- can – mother sky
- capt beefheart – full moon hot sun
- care the coiw – australia
- maxamillion heckler – summer daze in bloom
- jerry cantrell – chemical tribe
- headstones – song
- caribou – brahniny kite
- butthole surfers – p s y
- syd barrett – clowns and jugglers
- clouded – the teen keen skip
- health – drugs exist