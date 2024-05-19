Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2024

  1. Marta Forsberg – Part 3: Make it sound closer
  2. DJ Olive – Enter
  3. DJ Olive – Tinthology Roof
  4. Tryphème – Les Yeux de la Grandesse
  5. Southpaw – Pinera
  6. DJ Wally – The 29th Day
  7. Mentol Nomad – Fallen Angels
  8. Odicolon – Black River
  9. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
  10. Lunchbox – Little Fruit Juice
  11. Ziúr – Aka Doctor Opp
  12. Valicha – El Jardin es una delicia
  13. DJ Olive – Gate Closer Blues
  14. ATM15 Big Band – Stardust
  15. Ladyman – The Approach
  16. DJ TOYS-R-US – shygirl jungl thing
  17. 33EMYBW – Ship of Theseus
  18. 배현이 (baehyuni) – PONG.
  19. Clea Vincent – Méchant loup
  20. David Last – Secret Society
  21. Once11 – Holly Meteorito
  22. Madeleine Cocolas – II.
  23. Once11 – When The Dance Is The Game, The Food Crisis Came
  24. DINA – I Dream Of You
  25. Lunchbox – Jellyfish Roll
  26. Sleep Underwriter – Pomento
  27. Once11 – Panama Cell
  28. ER@SER DESCRIPTION – Waves
  29. 5 SIDED CUBE – 56
