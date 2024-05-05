Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-05-05
Written by Playlist Robot on May 5, 2024
- mars volta – ciatrix
- pearls – dirty water
- trex – planet queen
- butthole surfers – shame of life
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- a burton – gods enchanting hand
- lucid dementia – deadly sally
- animal collective – defeat
- breeders – do u love me
- soundgarden – j pose
- bridezilla – brown bag
- raw spud – trasharama
- for love not lisa – slip slide melting
- perdition – new anarchy
- tinariwen – matadjem
- ben gel – masters of war
- snakefinger – jesus was a leprechaun
- pepe wesmeeer – is i favour