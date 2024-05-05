Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2024

  1. mars volta – ciatrix
  2. pearls – dirty water
  3. trex – planet queen
  4. butthole surfers – shame of life
  5. swimsuit – one with the birds
  6. a burton – gods enchanting hand
  7. lucid dementia – deadly sally
  8. animal collective – defeat
  9. breeders – do u love me
  10. soundgarden – j pose
  11. bridezilla – brown bag
  12. raw spud – trasharama
  13. for love not lisa – slip slide melting
  14. perdition – new anarchy
  15. tinariwen – matadjem
  16. ben gel – masters of war
  17. snakefinger – jesus was a leprechaun
  18. pepe wesmeeer – is i favour
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-05-04

Current track

Title

Artist