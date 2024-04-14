Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-04-14
Written by Playlist Robot on April 14, 2024
- queen – prophets song
- status quo – what your proposing
- bring me the horizon – rawwwww
- wednesday 13th – look what the bats dragged in
- heliocentrics – b4 i die
- radiohead – morning bell
- the waterboys – pan within
- dead can dance – song of the nile
- the dears – no return
- leitiv motiv – 3
- leitiv motiv – 4
- for the main control – kommissionar
- talking heads – who is it
- em dee – buffalo run
- che pheromone – presidential peccadillos
- donovan – catch the wind
- bleachboys – 11.34