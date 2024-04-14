Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2024

  1. queen – prophets song
  2. status quo – what your proposing
  3. bring me the horizon – rawwwww
  4. wednesday 13th – look what the bats dragged in
  5. heliocentrics – b4 i die
  6. radiohead – morning bell
  7. the waterboys – pan within
  8. dead can dance – song of the nile
  9. the dears – no return
  10. leitiv motiv – 3
  11. leitiv motiv – 4
  12. for the main control – kommissionar
  13. talking heads – who is it
  14. em dee – buffalo run
  15. che pheromone – presidential peccadillos
  16. donovan – catch the wind
  17. bleachboys – 11.34
