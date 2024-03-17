Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2024

  1. Stone – Beacon
  2. Paprika Soul – Come With Me (Bossa Mix)
  3. Kalyani – Reprise
  4. Xenura – CRYSTAL LIES
  5. Stone – Jester
  6. dogbauu – birdy
  7. Machine Woman – Voices
  8. Nurse With Wound – Beetle Crawls Across My Back
  9. Nakashidze – Japonuri deal [COBERT RMX]
  10. YE, TY DOLLA $IGN feat. NORTH WEST – TALKING
  11. ann annie – Willows
  12. Kallista Kult – Creature Feature Spinoza Version
  13. Odicolon – Easy
  14. helen island – u in the red
  15. Ennio Morricone – Paranoia Prima
  16. Squarepusher – Akkranen
  17. Angelo Cruzman, Jacoby – In Your Mind
  18. Nuage – Throwback
  19. Neggy Gemmy – Clown Cleaner
  20. Sampa The Great – Shake It Off (Hiatus Kaiyote Remix)
  21. Gold In The Shade – Shining Through
  22. Critical Mass – Mama Ye
  23. Nathan Hui-Yi – YASU
  24. Deep Sea Data – Pillow Talk
  25. nimu – Picture In Picture
  26. Isolated Gate – Rubber Brain (Sunday a​.​m. mentally compromised mix)
  27. Squarepusher – Kronmec
  28. capsule – le salon
