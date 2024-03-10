Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-03-10

- Brown Susan – How We Used To Live
- The Deep – Wake Up And Find Me
- The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra* – I Love All The Love In You vocal by The Glitterhouse
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Blinded By The Light
- The Truth – Police Helicopter
- Grantby – Timebooth
- Alphatown Collective – Weeping Streets
- Aquace – 5th Song
- Dub Pistol – Westway
- Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
- Harry James And His Orchestra – I Had The Craziest Dream
- Death In Vegas – Opium Shuffle
- Ute – Outlines
- Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Michael Sheen
- Anushka – Desire Out Of Stasis
- Magdalene – Pulled Close
- Big Scary – A Ribbon To Hold Us
- Big Bud – Red Snapper (Electrosoul System Remix)
- DJ PMA – Future Of The Funk
- Cindii – Aloha Daddy-O
- G-Swift – Voltron
- Alphatown Collective – Ronspon
- upsammy – current between objects
