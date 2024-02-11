Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-02-11

  1. sonic youth – antenna
  2. wat sanitar – me and my monkey
  3. max mcgregor – big train
  4. jessica maubouy – gotcha
  5. culturcide – atomic bomb
  6. momus – murderers
  7. flyin burrito bros – ramona
  8. tuck and patti – capt for dark mornings
  9. war – home dream
  10. helmut zacharias – naturally stoned
  11. bedridden – batemans bay
  12. scott walker – zercon
  13. the high beamers – holographic seabird
  14. flaming groovies – have you seen my baby
  15. scout niblett – woolfie
  16. the reels – according to my heart
  17. blind dog taylor – biscuit tin blues
