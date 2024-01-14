Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-01-14
Written by Playlist Robot on January 14, 2024
- jimi hendrix – hear my train
- basty – hard times
- matt bagley – green lantern
- moblin – best way to kill me
- god god dammit dammit – sail away
- jazz juice mix – solid steel
- amon tobin – the clean up
- dan freak – tabla inferno
- cloud sequence – zacht
- amon duul – mystic bludthurst
- wolf eyes – black vomit
- mia doi todd – luna lune
- kinetic playground – no choice violence
- ben gel – anarchy in 2020
- alien dave – aurora
- chemical bros – her jazz
- umoya – pula
- europa 51` – realism of illusion