Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-01-14

  1. jimi hendrix – hear my train
  2. basty – hard times
  3. matt bagley – green lantern
  4. moblin – best way to kill me
  5. god god dammit dammit – sail away
  6. jazz juice mix – solid steel
  7. amon tobin – the clean up
  8. dan freak – tabla inferno
  9. cloud sequence – zacht
  10. amon duul – mystic bludthurst
  11. wolf eyes – black vomit
  12. mia doi todd – luna lune
  13. kinetic playground – no choice violence
  14. ben gel – anarchy in 2020
  15. alien dave – aurora
  16. chemical bros – her jazz
  17. umoya – pula
  18. europa 51` – realism of illusion
