Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2024

  1. wavves – i wanna meet dave grohl
  2. t rex – planet queen
  3. butthole surfers – shame of life
  4. j c heavy – is this mine
  5. symphathy orchestra – when i was young
  6. nicky scopelitis – tarab dub
  7. bongmaster – ground my ego
  8. gorkys psychotic minci – how i long
  9. muki – munk funk
  10. peter bradys volcano – chop the wood
  11. wooden shjips – servants
  12. 930 fly – mr 509
  13. blonde on blonde – song for a sad lady
  14. steve windwood – valerie
  15. kill phollins – prayer to our lord of the trees
  16. 10,000 maniacs – the big parade
