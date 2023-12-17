Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-17

- philip h bleeby – the dreamer
- philip h bleeby – toast
- mazzola – knife i hide
- no basis – engawa
- king crimson – 21st century schitzoid man
- brian apples – flowers and unicorns
- murder murder suicide – rockstar
- end result – i wont
- other peoples children – school life
- anar band – tarzan
- carlos peron – impersonator
- capt beefheart – mommy
- orisha – diversion
- mei tei sho – oops
- roland scnap[pert – ausgelurtert
- mattais maintz – quiet noise
- eggsta lardge – exerpt
- joker neiss – q chord
- killing joke – tabazan
- talking headfs – pull up the roots
- skerreks – passing true
Reader's opinions