Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2023

  1. snoop dog – snoop bounce
  2. butthole surfers – summer in the city
  3. benni hemm hemm – skvavars
  4. east of west – elis
  5. isan – respring
  6. phillip h bleek – new moon
  7. museum of natural history – improver
  8. mazzola – knife i hide
  9. raw deal – mysterry and magic
  10. t c adam – leaving yesterday
  11. the miracles – second that emotion
  12. melanie – beautiful people
  13. northman – son of the north
  14. m a k u soundsystem – canto negro
  15. sunno/boris – fried eagle mind
  16. pink floyd – small fury creatures
  17. bob maxa – dreamtime
  18. roxy music – sunset
  19. hot roddy piper – lavenders blue
  20. clayhill – beard
  21. animal collective – cuckoo cuckoo
  22. scott walker – corps de blah
