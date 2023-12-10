Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-10

- snoop dog – snoop bounce
- butthole surfers – summer in the city
- benni hemm hemm – skvavars
- east of west – elis
- isan – respring
- phillip h bleek – new moon
- museum of natural history – improver
- mazzola – knife i hide
- raw deal – mysterry and magic
- t c adam – leaving yesterday
- the miracles – second that emotion
- melanie – beautiful people
- northman – son of the north
- m a k u soundsystem – canto negro
- sunno/boris – fried eagle mind
- pink floyd – small fury creatures
- bob maxa – dreamtime
- roxy music – sunset
- hot roddy piper – lavenders blue
- clayhill – beard
- animal collective – cuckoo cuckoo
- scott walker – corps de blah
