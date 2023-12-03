Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-03

  1. faun haus – body politics
  2. kawarri gospel band – god is listening to us
  3. blue lucy – last year in amsterdam
  4. venetian snares – miss beaton
  5. vexd – take time out
  6. meat beat manifesto – lonely soldier
  7. peter gabriel – bilko
  8. mr bungle – the bends
  9. howard jones – hide and seek
  10. sympathy orchestra – efstacy
  11. mazzola – it just might
  12. blood sweat and tears – morning glory
  13. status quo – time to fly
  14. cocteau twins – kissed out red
  15. martin rev – shes back
  16. rickie lee jones – lucky guy
