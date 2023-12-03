Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-12-03
Written by Playlist Robot on December 3, 2023
- faun haus – body politics
- kawarri gospel band – god is listening to us
- blue lucy – last year in amsterdam
- venetian snares – miss beaton
- vexd – take time out
- meat beat manifesto – lonely soldier
- peter gabriel – bilko
- mr bungle – the bends
- howard jones – hide and seek
- sympathy orchestra – efstacy
- mazzola – it just might
- blood sweat and tears – morning glory
- status quo – time to fly
- cocteau twins – kissed out red
- martin rev – shes back
- rickie lee jones – lucky guy