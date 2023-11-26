Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2023

  1. DJ DIE SOON – Parasite Es
  2. VEiiLA – Cool
  3. DOS4GW – mind made up
  4. Aphex Twin – minipops 67 [120​.​2​]​[​source field mix]
  5. Question Question – Strange Forces
  6. Nautilis – J222
  7. Sycho Gast – métamorphose
  8. Reptant – Lizard Of Oz (Sansibar Shapeshift)
  9. Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains feat Gabby La La – The Big Eyeball In The Sky
  10. Scrubby Rubbable – Dr Pooh Products
  11. The Hard Aches – Knots
  12. Forever Came Calling – Finish’em (Breakdown)
  13. Frenzal Rhomb – It’s Up To You
  14. Beaver – Beaver Brigade
  15. Rotting Out – Vandalized
  16. Guttermouth – Hit Machine
  17. Lagwagon – Bury The Hatchet
  18. The Birthday Party – A Dead Song
  19. Charlie Wilson – I Know You’re Tired Of Loving
  20. Sunday Service Choir – Ultralight Beam
  21. Mona Yim & Memphis LK – Thinkin Of U
  22. RABBIT GIRL – yeah
  23. INQ. & Rob Feher – Bop
  24. Aliosha x Le Motel – Delude
  25. WEIRY – Drowning Bugs
  26. Walrii – Gerkin
  27. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Palace Gardens Loader
  28. Mandalavandalz – U Gotta Make It
  29. Nucksal feat. Gaeko – AKIRA
  30. meenoi – sunbeam
  31. Retiree – Be Yourself
  32. Crump Cake Orchestra – Pink Will Never Go Away
  33. champloo – The World Is Not Enough
  34. Memphis LK – Too Much Fun
  35. Anna Morley – Heightened Senses (Thomas Prime Remix)
  36. Just Like Clockwork – Canción Para Dos
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2023-11-25

Current track

Title

Artist