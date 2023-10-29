Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2023

  1. illicit eve – 11:11
  2. poppy doser – anita
  3. kawaguchi masamis – dan dan pt 2
  4. mexican blood egg – speed and entropy combine
  5. john anthill – cooroboree
  6. band of holy joy – the death of love
  7. bearsuit – look a,,,,,,
  8. turdburger – we dont talk of god
  9. native wit – murda
  10. appollo 440 – tears of the gods
  11. giles,giles and fripp – the sun is shining
  12. earl – brutus
  13. the go find – sky window
  14. bob dylan – my back pages
  15. the temptations – set me free
  16. koj asano – vs calla
  17. marianne faithful warren ellis – ode to a nightingale
  18. laura – fugitive
  19. faux pas – water into wine
