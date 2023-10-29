Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-29

- illicit eve – 11:11
- poppy doser – anita
- kawaguchi masamis – dan dan pt 2
- mexican blood egg – speed and entropy combine
- john anthill – cooroboree
- band of holy joy – the death of love
- bearsuit – look a,,,,,,
- turdburger – we dont talk of god
- native wit – murda
- appollo 440 – tears of the gods
- giles,giles and fripp – the sun is shining
- earl – brutus
- the go find – sky window
- bob dylan – my back pages
- the temptations – set me free
- koj asano – vs calla
- marianne faithful warren ellis – ode to a nightingale
- laura – fugitive
- faux pas – water into wine
Reader's opinions