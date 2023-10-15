Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-15

  1. jayne county – down on the street
  2. wavey gravey – 4 hairy policemen
  3. eight frozen – heartbeat of a dog
  4. mc5 – animal
  5. victor davies – blues for you
  6. mike dredd and peter green – kymera
  7. jesus jones – zeros and ones
  8. the sunburned hand of the man – half under
  9. madenda – putrification
  10. wat sanitar – except me and me and my monkey
  11. luna magnet – electricity is the space between u and me
  12. spangle – seefeel
  13. dead can dance – song of the nile
