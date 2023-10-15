Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-15
Written by Playlist Robot on October 15, 2023
- jayne county – down on the street
- wavey gravey – 4 hairy policemen
- eight frozen – heartbeat of a dog
- mc5 – animal
- victor davies – blues for you
- mike dredd and peter green – kymera
- jesus jones – zeros and ones
- the sunburned hand of the man – half under
- madenda – putrification
- wat sanitar – except me and me and my monkey
- luna magnet – electricity is the space between u and me
- spangle – seefeel
- dead can dance – song of the nile